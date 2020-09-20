Letter to the editor: Stefanik to blame for Trump's disasters

Editor:

Elise Stefanik's muscular defense of Trump at the impeachment hearings before the House of Representatives and her front row presence and endorsement of Trump when he was nominated at the Republican Convention weds her to him in an unholy cabal. Consider the damage this alliance has wrought upon the nation.

In the face of the worst fires in the history of the West Coast and the onslaught of major flooding from Sally — the most recent hurricane in a year with an unprecedented number of storms — the Trump/Stefanik cabal denies climate change.

With 200,000 deaths and counting from COVID-19, the Trump/Stefanik cabal opposes the wearing of masks, promotes bogus cures and deliberately lies to the public about the fearsome lethality of the disease.

With the nation convulsed over the deaths of people of color, the Trump/Stefanik cabal pours gasoline on the discord, further dividing the country with racist dog whistles and provocative confrontations.

With the country teetering on an economic collapse of a magnitude not seen since the Great Depression, the Trump/Stefanik cabal campaigns on an incredulous claim of economic prosperity.