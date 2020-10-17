Letter to the editor: Stefanik ties herself to incompetence

Editor:

Rep. Elise Stefanik claims she is “committed to exposing the Chinese… cover-up of COVID-19, which caused the death of tens of thousands of Americans.” In the debate, Vice President Pence blamed the Chinese for the United States leading the world in COVID-19 cases.

Exactly how did the Chinese “cover up” COVID-19 only to the U.S.? Are they responsible for the U.S., with 5% of the world’s population, having 21% of the world’s cases and 20% of the world’s deaths from COVID-19?

Europe, with 741 million people, cites 5.7 million cases, while the U.S. (328 million) has 7.6 million cases. Chinese plot?

Stefanik praised Trump’s travel restrictions from China as “decisive action.” In fact, it was too late with the virus already here, and more than 30 other countries also took measures then.

Trump admitted to Bob Woodward in February the virus was “deadly stuff,” “more deadly than even your strenuous flus," and also that he liked “playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic." Trump definitely was playing it down; “It’s like a miracle. It’s going to disappear,” he said.