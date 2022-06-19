Letter to the editor: Stefanik thanked for her initiative

I would like to thank Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for her quick action regarding responsible gun ownership.

I stand behind and applaud the legislation she recently introduced that aims at promoting gun training and safety in the wake of several mass shootings across the nation.

As a parent, there is nothing more important than the safety of our children. I would like to see more taxpayer money being allocated to providing armed school resource officers in every school. I would like to see more done for the safety of our children, especially in light of the recent decision of the Saratoga Springs School District to disarm highly trained and highly qualified former law enforcement, leaving the students vulnerable.

At the very least, there needs to be one armed SRO stationed at each school. Overall, I support Congresswoman Stefanik’s proposal to enact tax deductions for Americans who participate in concealed-carry firearms courses and purchase gun safety devices to store firearms appropriately. I think this is certainly a step in the right direction.

We are fortunate to have a strong leader such as Stefanik who takes initiative and gets things done.

Marnie Messitt, Wilton

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0