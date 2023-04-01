Isn't it absolutely amazing that the day after our proud congresswoman's phone call, Amtrak restarted service to our line? What amazing power! She did not mention that many of our state representatives contacted Amtrak months prior to the miracle of our representative. It also amazes me that Biden has not done one thing right and the Republicans, including the indicted one, do everything to perfection.
Wow! How does that work? It works for those who want to rise in the ranks. I will never vote for her again.
William Wildermuth
Adirondack