Letter to the editor: Stefanik supports service members

Fort Drum recently broke ground on a railhead project to expedite the rapid deployment of troops, vehicles and equipment from the base. This groundbreaking was a major victory for Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (NY-21), who has advocated on behalf of the project for years. Rep. Stefanik has secured over $27 million to complete the Fort Drum Railhead Project and enhance the 10th Mountain Division’s combat readiness.

The groundbreaking couldn’t have come at a better time. Our military must have quick deployment capabilities to take on any unforeseen threats we may experience in the future. This is not only an improvement to upstate New York but rather an improvement to our overall national security.

Congresswoman Stefanik will continue advocating for the Fort Drum community and our nation's service members. Elise is the leading advocate in Congress for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, and she is proud to have worked to deliver this critical funding to improve the readiness of the 10th Mountain Division, the most deployed Army division since 9/11.

Coral Boehlke, Cambridge