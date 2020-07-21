Letter to the editor: Stefanik supports law enforcement

Editor:

Elise Stefanik is a proud supporter of our nation's police officers despite recent events that have occurred in America. Since the murder of George Floyd, Democrats have been working tirelessly to defund the police thinking that it will solve the problem of police brutality. In reality, the only thing that the Democrats’ partisan bill will do is prohibit law enforcement officers from doing their job effectively.

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Stefanik is working to pass the JUSTICE Act which would improve police-community relations. This would include an increase in transparency and accountability in police forces. It also supports the ban of no-knock warrants and deadly holds like the chokehold. Elise’s act builds on President Donald Trump’s executive order on police reform, which Stefanik calls “an important first step.” Stefanik's opponent, Tedra Cobb, supports the House Democrats’ bill that will prevent officers from doing their job correctly, deprive them of necessary equipment, and have a negative impact on public safety.