Letter to the editor: Stefanik supports crucial legislation

Editor:

This week Congresswoman Stefanik voted to advance a bipartisan bill aimed at supporting our law enforcement officers and first responders.

The Public Safety Office Support Act will help LEOs and their families receive benefits for work-related PTSD and acute stress disorders. This is a necessary step to make sure those who protect and serve our communities get the help and support they need. This act would also allow those officers who are disabled due to a suicide attempt, or the families of officers who have died from PTSD-related suicide, to apply for certain benefits.

Our LEOs protect and serve our communities. They shield us from some of the most vile and evil things this world has to offer. In return we should ensure that they and their families have access to resources and benefits. I'm glad Elise voted to advance this crucial legislation. Throughout her tenure in office, Elise has continued to show her steadfast commitment to our LEOs and first responders.

Donald Ward, Chief Inspector (Ret.), U.S. Marshals Service, Greenwich

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0