Letter to the editor: Stefanik supports corrupt president

Editor:
It is time for Elise Stefanik to face facts. She is supporting a corrupt president and in doing so she is undermining the Constitution of the United States, the ideal of checks and balances of power, and ultimately, relegating herself to corruption as well. Worse yet, she is not representing our district but the interests of national Republican big dollar donors.
I have lived my entire life in the North Country. While a registered Democrat, I have supported Janet Duprey, Betty Little and Ronald Stafford. Were Stefanik a true representative of the North Country she would understand that our brand of Republicanism is about Libertarian ideals and self-determination. Perhaps most importantly, as a major strategic point during the cold war, our values on both sides of the aisle find foreign influence in our affairs absolutely unacceptable.
I would ask Stefanik to vote for impeachment, but she is already indebted to her financiers.
Just as Bill Owens was elected before her, so too will be Tedra Cobb. We believe in honest speech and true representation by people that have real connections to our district. We see how Stefanik has used our district to further her own self interests. We see through her regurgitated talking points and her refusal to actually address our questions in town meetings. Meanwhile, while she tells us our economy is great and Trump is creating jobs, we struggle to make ends meet with stagnant wages, insufficient or non-existent medical coverage and eroding social security and retirement plans.
With Stefanik out of office, at least we will have a representative that will be aligned with the problems working Americans are facing rather than a politician aligned with empty promises and political spin.
Lawrence Dolan, Morrisonville