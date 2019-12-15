Letter to the editor: Stefanik supports corrupt president

Editor:

It is time for Elise Stefanik to face facts. She is supporting a corrupt president and in doing so she is undermining the Constitution of the United States, the ideal of checks and balances of power, and ultimately, relegating herself to corruption as well. Worse yet, she is not representing our district but the interests of national Republican big dollar donors.

I have lived my entire life in the North Country. While a registered Democrat, I have supported Janet Duprey, Betty Little and Ronald Stafford. Were Stefanik a true representative of the North Country she would understand that our brand of Republicanism is about Libertarian ideals and self-determination. Perhaps most importantly, as a major strategic point during the cold war, our values on both sides of the aisle find foreign influence in our affairs absolutely unacceptable.

I would ask Stefanik to vote for impeachment, but she is already indebted to her financiers.