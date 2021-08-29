Letter to the editor: Stefanik supports a draft-dodger

What are Elise's views of backing a draft dodger?? Yes, Trump is a draft dodger ... he illegally avoided joining the armed forces, by claiming to have bone spurs when he didn't have them.

The word was his father paid a doctor to sign a paper saying he did ... When asked not once,but twice which foot they were on, once he said he could not remember, the next time he said both ... anyone who has had them does not forget where they were.