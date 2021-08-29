 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Stefanik supports a draft-dodger

Editor:

A question I would very much like an answer to, from her!

What are Elise's views of backing a draft dodger?? Yes, Trump is a draft dodger ... he illegally avoided joining the armed forces, by claiming to have bone spurs when he didn't have them.

The word was his father paid a doctor to sign a paper saying he did ... When asked not once,but twice which foot they were on, once he said he could not remember, the next time he said both ... anyone who has had them does not forget where they were.

She who claims to stand behind the military, but yet she stands up and follows a draft dodger ...

Cynthia Merrick, North Lawrence

