Letter to the editor: Stefanik supported killing Soleimani

Editor:

One thing can be said about Elise Stefanik, and that is she stands true to her beliefs and actions. Despite what her opponents say, she does not let other opinions influence her and she continues to fight hard for the North Country.

This is shown through actions made by Elise involving China and the killing of Iranian terrorist, Qasem Soleimani. Elise is very vocal in issues she believes in, including her push to hold the Communist Party of China accountable for its coverup of the initial spread of COVID-19. The country’s Communist Party has ramped up propaganda amid the crisis and has blamed the outbreak on American soldiers in China. Her dedication led her to be named to Kevin McCarthy’s China Task Force, aimed at holding China accountable.

Elise also cares about national security and proudly stood behind the president and his decision to kill the terrorist, Soleimani. This isn’t surprising since Elise is a huge supporter of our nation's men and women in uniform. Even with backlash from her opponent, Tedra Cobb, who won’t even label Soleimani a terrorist, Stefanik holds him responsible for exporting terrorism around the world and targeting American troops.