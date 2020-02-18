Letter to the editor: Stefanik support is not good for us

Editor:

The referenced article quotes Donald Trump as telling Elise Stefanik “I’ll always be your friend.” Little wonder as Trump lies and Stefanik swears to it. But, there is so much more to this friendship.

Trump’s environmental policies allow his crony industrialists to cause air pollution and create the acid rain that will destroy the forests and waters of the Adirondack Park. Stefanik supports her friend Trump.

Trump’s environmental polices allow his crony industrialists to pollute our lakes, rivers and streams and to contaminate our drinking water. Stefanik supports her friend Trump.

Trump sent his goons to the Ukraine to corrupt its president and to slander and terrorize our patriotic American Ambassador. Stefanik supports her friend Trump.

Trump condoned and celebrated the brutal, cold blooded murder of an unarmed teenage captive of war, in contravention of the American Code of Military Conduct. Stefanik supports her friend Trump.

Trump takes funds allocated to help the families of our service men and women in order to build the wall he promised that Mexico would pay for. Stefanik supports her friend Trump.