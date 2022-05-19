Letter to the editor: Stefanik story not Page 1 material

Editor:

Shame on The Post-Star for its front page article with a picture of Elise Stefanik titled “Stefanik criticized for rhetoric.” A more appropriate headline would be, “Opponents use Buffalo shooting to criticize Stefanik.”

Comparing the shooter’s “apparent” motives to Elise’s position on secure borders and stopping the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs into our country is unconscionable.

News reports on the alleged manifesto show the shooter admitted being a left-winger and atheist. His radicalization came from internet sites he read during COVID lockdown not cable TV. He even says he started as a communist sympathizer at the age of 12. His internet posts purport a hate of Fox News. It’s a shame most people won’t read the article to find out it is a hit piece on Elise by going to her opponents for comment. It is not front page material.

Elise cares about the citizens of the United States and a country without borders is not a country. Over 100,000 people died of drug overdoses last year, mostly from fentanyl that is smuggled through our border. Over 1,000,000 people have died with COVID in the U.S., during that time Homeland Security has allowed the transportation of hundred of thousands of unvaccinated illegal immigrants throughout the country. It took a court to force the Biden administration to follow Title 42 and by their own admission didn’t apply it to all those crossing the border.

Liz Cheney criticizing Republican leadership is laughable. She is on a vendetta because of her self-inflicted removal from party leadership. She has allowed her blind hatred of Trump to cloud her judgment. I doubt Cheney will be reelected in November and her sucking up to Nancy Pelosi has cost her.

Elise Stefanik has represented NY-21 well and will continue after her overwhelming reelection this November.

Nicholas Collins, Glens Falls

