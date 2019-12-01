Editor:
Tedra Cobb is fundraising off of Pelosi's and Schiff's orchestrated impeachment inquiry of President Trump in the Intelligence Committee. Ms. Cobb backs the secret basement testimony by handpicked witnesses. Agrees with limiting questions to be asked by minority members of the committee. When the committee hearings finally became public much of the same limitations imposed earlier in the secret basement hearing continued by Rep. Adam Schiff. In essence the rules approved by Pelosi and Schiff demonstrate that they do not believe in the principles of due process. Presumptions and hearsay evidence with second- and third-hand accounts was allowed and again with limited and restrictive witnesses and questions allowed by the Republican minority. The presumption of innocence and fairness was not part of Pelosi's and Schiff's rules for the inquiry. Much of the charade orchestrated by the Democrats was destroyed by our own Rep. Elise Stefanik. She was hampered by Schiff and was limited and denied opportunities to ask questions. When finally allowed to ask questions she was forceful in the questioning of witnesses. The responses she obtained from witnesses refuted each of the accusations made against Pres. Trump. Rep. Elise Stefanik stands for our Constitution and the principles of due process and the presumption of innocence. For those of us who agree in our Constitutional rights of due process and the presumption of innocence we applaud our Congresswoman Stefanik.
Louis J. Leone, Greenwich