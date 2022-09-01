 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Stefanik spreading false information

Letter to the editor

"Woman, 63, ‘becomes pregnant in the mouth’ with baby squid after eating calamari.”

That’s an actual headline from the same Daily Mail tabloid where Elise Stefanik found the “reporting” on Matt Castelli featured in a recent Post-Star article. It’s the British version of the National Enquirer.

“False information deliberately and often covertly spread (as by the planting of rumors) in order to influence public opinion or obscure the truth.” That’s the definition of disinformation from Merriam-Webster and what a member of House Intelligence is spreading.

Harvard-educated Elise Stefanik no doubt knows how ridiculously unreliable anything printed in the Daily Mail is. It’s sad that the Trump/Stefanik disregard for honesty seems to be infecting local politics as George Ferone and the Post-Star are recruited to be part of this scheme.

In the same article that contained this garbage, we hear the usual claims of how Stefanik has been attacked online or by Hollywood liberals. As is the norm, there are no examples cited, and we’re asked to just take her camp’s word for it. Is it possible “attack” is another word for legitimate criticism? Show your work!

I remember a few campaigns ago when it was a high crime that someone called her Elsie. If that’s the level of the “attacks,” it’s hard to muster much sympathy compared to this unfounded trash about Castelli. Elise, was Matt hanging out with Bat Boy, too? I wondered where he’d been keeping himself.

Kevin Robbins, Fort Edward

Letter to the editor: A typical day reading P-S political content

Letter to the editor: A typical day reading P-S political content

