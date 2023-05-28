Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Elise Stefanik is no longer my congresswoman.

This doesn't mean I stopped paying attention to the partisan pro-Trump disinformation and propaganda she spews on a daily basis. I wonder her fate if indeed Trump is held accountable for his alleged crimes. Personally, I hope they lock him up for many years as I believe he sought to end our democracy and is directly responsible for the events of Jan. 6.

I compare the social media of my new rep, Mr. (Paul) Tonko, to that of Stefanik.

One states accomplishments and facts. The other panders to those who are, sadly, undereducated and resentful of the fact the world is changing. Toxic members of society who believe their rights are being stripped away due to her dangerous rhetoric.

Just try to have a conversation with one of them and you'll get an earful of wild conspiracy that of course ends up with HRC and pizza. And of course the juvenile name calling.

I'm not naive. I know politicians lie. Politics fascinate yet disgust me.

Our local governments are just as bad. Warren County is full of good old boys who think women should be quiet and can't understand the fact that it is no longer 1970.

The town of Moreau has a supervisor who thinks he's above being held accountable and a rabid historian who has sought to divide our small community with social media that targets specific individuals in our town. Nepotism is rampant. They have welcomed poison back into our community by approving the arrival of Saratoga Biochar — all done in secret negotiations.

And Saratoga Springs….alleged police brutality and an ineffective board who has lost control of itself.

We need better people to come out and run.

Beth Wadleigh,

Fort Edward