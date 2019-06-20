Editor:
It’s too bad Elise Stefanik isn’t a Democrat!
Imagine someone that would “always” put her party first — and actually voted the way she preaches. What more could you possibly want, and to top it off — what a beautiful “smile.” If Biden and Stefanik were “running mates,” they would be unbeatable! And there wouldn’t be any need for laws anymore. We would just “smile away” all of our enemies!
If Elise was ugly — which she is not — it would be so much easier to hold her accountable for how she votes with apparently no regard for the people who elected her. What a waste of raw political talent that ties her fate to Trump’s sinking ship. She has shown she can stand up to tough questions in a town hall setting and provide the answers we want to hear. This tough cookie will “not” be defeated easily! The only fear I have is that we may lose our sense of humor.
I want to thank Ken Tingley and the board for their insightful editorial in Saturday’s Post-Star June 15 “Viewpoints,” which inspired me.
Ron Hintz, Argyle