Letter to the editor: Stefanik sits as the judge

Editor:

The accusations are out there. Governor Cuomo is guilty of the sexual harassment of two female employees. Well, at least he’s guilty according to Congresswoman Stefanik. We don’t need an investigation, or a trial, or a judge or a conviction. We have a Congresswomen Stefanik.

Now as I recall, ex-President Donald Trump was also accused by various women of sexually harassing them, among so many other accusations. So he should be deemed guilty also without a trial and banned from office or even jailed.

The accusations, if true, are horrendous actions when performed by any person, but especially one who holds high office or high responsibility over others. Personally, I’m thinking that we should have investigations of government officials or company officials accused of doing these types of things before we start to pre-judge and convict them without even the semblance of an investigation. But that’s not the congresswoman‘s interpretation of law. Sure gives me no confidence in her judgment.

William Zahn, Sebring, Florida

