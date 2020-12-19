 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Stefanik signs on when her team wins

Letter to the editor: Stefanik signs on when her team wins

Editor:

Let me preface by noting that I am a registered Republican. I went to the Supreme Court website to view the Texas lawsuit, and sure enough, on page XII is Elise Stefanik.

What should I think, that my own congressional representative would advocate overturning a legitimate presidential election? Elise has been spinelessly silent, but now is a bona fide signed-on co-conspirator to subvert the electoral will of the American people. She is backing Donald Trump's attempted coup.

Congresswoman Stefanik has dishonored her office, betrayed democracy and threatened the well-being of her country. Say goodbye to those supposed bipartisan credentials. It is obvious there is a new paradigm, that the Republican Party only practices democracy when it wins.

Ron Kuhr, Argyle

