Letter to the editor: Stefanik signs on when her team wins

Editor:
Let me preface by noting that I am a registered Republican. I went to the Supreme Court website to view the Texas lawsuit, and sure enough, on page XII is Elise Stefanik.
What should I think, that my own congressional representative would advocate overturning a legitimate presidential election? Elise has been spinelessly silent, but now is a bona fide signed-on co-conspirator to subvert the electoral will of the American people. She is backing Donald Trump's attempted coup.
Congresswoman Stefanik has dishonored her office, betrayed democracy and threatened the well-being of her country. Say goodbye to those supposed bipartisan credentials. It is obvious there is a new paradigm, that the Republican Party only practices democracy when it wins.
Ron Kuhr, Argyle
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!