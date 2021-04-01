Letter to the editor: Stefanik should try to be constructive

Editor:

Rep. Elise Stefanik's constituents are suffering. I can see this with my friends who are looking for work due to reduced hours and pay, and their inability to find child care while their kids are schooling virtually. And small business owners trying to survive. This not only takes a toll economically but mentally as well.

Despite this, Stefanik joined her Republican colleagues in voting against the American Rescue Plan. This legislation provides relief to people like yourself who may be waiting for a vaccine and are dealing with the worst economy since the Great Depression.

This is the bill that is providing direct checks to Americans making $75,000 or less a year, an extension of $300 federal unemployment benefits on top of what New York pays and more money for struggling small businesses. It also provides funds that will allow schools to reopen and municipalities to deliver critical services.

The act was endorsed by the federal reserve chairman, who was nominated to that position by Donald Trump, and it has the backing of Republican mayors and governors across the country. “Relief is not a Republican issue or a Democrat issue,” Republican Mayor Jerry Dyer of Fresno, California, said. “It’s a public health issue. It’s an economic issue. And it’s a public safety issue.”