To Elise Stefanik: I recently called your office to state my opinion that Congress must increase the debt limit as Congress has always done. Democrats worked with Republicans to increase the limit three times during the Trump administration. Republicans should work with Democrats to do so now.

Our debt is incurred for goods and services already provided. When we go to a store and buy something, we understand that it has to be paid for. Our current debt has nothing to do with future purchases which must be budgeted in subsequent negotiations. Much of the debt that is owed is from the previous administration's expenses already approved by Congress at that time.

Standard & Poor's current credit rating for the US is A++. Let's look at a few things that will happen if the United States defaults on its debts for the first time in its history: Our credit rating will be downgraded causing the cost of borrowing to rise. Paychecks will be delayed for active military, National Guard and other essential federal workers. Interest rates on cars, mortgages, student loans ... will sky rocket. Medical services will be compromised for Medicare and Medicaid patients. The value of retirement investments will plummet as confidence in the full faith and credit of the US government is damaged.

I quote from your response to my phone call: “I will always stand up against Far Left priorities.” I am sorry but I don't recognize any of my neighbors or fellow residents of the 21st Congressional district as “Far Left.” If anything this term is divisive at a time when we all need to work together. If our nation's debt is not paid, your constituents will suffer. You were voted into office to work for us. I trust that you will.

Regina Chabarek,

Chestertown