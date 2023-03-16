According to the official New York State Board of Elections, the current political parties in the state are the Democratic, Republican, Conservative, and Working Families parties. Any person who is not nominated by one of these parties must file an independent nominating petition to run for office. Elise Stefanik more and more frequently refers to and condemns the “Far Left” in her communications with her constituents as if the “Far Left” is an opposition political party. Who is she talking about? Perhaps if the congresswoman spent more time listening to ALL of her constituents whom she represents, she might learn who her constituents really are and what kind of representation they deserve and desire. Stop the destructive, divisive, and McCarthyite name-calling, Ms. Stefanik, and do your job.