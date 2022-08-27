Letter to the editor: Stefanik should stop stoking political fire

In the “troubles” that occurred during my youth, there was an organization called the Weather Underground. They were legitimately left-wing extremists and attacked targets, like FBI offices, with bombs. Neither LBJ nor Hubert Humphrey supported them in any way. Even Eugene McCarthy and George McGovern did not support them. You can look it up.

The conspiracy fancier who represents northern New York has described the FBI as “corrupt,” and tweeted: “If the FBI can raid a U.S. President, imagine what they can do to you.” And also, “The FBI raid of President Trump is a complete abuse and overreach of its authority."

There are people in the Republican Congress literally calling for the FBI to be defunded. There are armed protesters outside an FBI office in Phoenix. A Trump supporter in Cincinnati committed suicide by cop attacking an FBI office. Elise Stefanik is in leadership. She should show some instead of continuing to stoke the fire. Her words sound like aid and comfort to anyone thinking of violent attacks.

The FBI executed a warrant signed by a judge after much deliberation. Not a raid. I don’t have classified documents in my basement so I’m not spending time “imagining” what they’ll do to me. Can’t believe I have to write to urge Republicans to support the FBI. Either of the Democrats running for representative undoubtedly has more respect for law, democracy and just plain common decency than our current rep.

I’d be remiss not to mention her endorsed candidate, Carl Paladino, who recently called for the execution of Merrick Garland. That’s a perfectly normal day for him. Is Elise Stefanik still considered a moderate? In the 1960’s there were no Democrats as extreme as today’s Republicans.

Kevin Robbins, Fort Edward