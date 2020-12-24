Letter to the editor: Stefanik should stop saying she's bipartisan

Editor:

I remember on Oct. 22, 2020 during your debate with Tedra Cobb when you stated, “Ms. Stefanik, could you really work with a potential Joe Biden White House?” Stefanik said, “Absolutely, I’m proud to be in the top 5% bipartisan members of Congress.”

You signed the Dec. 10 amicus brief joining 105 of your GOP colleagues. It was a slap in the face of the 81 million voters who duly elected Joe Biden in November. No voting irregularities were found. Your actions are antithetical to democracy.

It is way past time that you formally congratulate Biden’s win or never say that you are a bipartisan member of Congress ever again.

Linda Salzer, Cambridge

