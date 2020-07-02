Letter to the editor: Stefanik should stick up for New Yorkers first

Editor:

New Yorkers need not apply. In February of this year, Chad F. Wolf, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, under the direction of President Trump, restricted New Yorkers (and only New Yorkers) from enrolling in the Global Entry and Trusted Traveler programs. According to the Department of Homeland Security, 175,000 New Yorkers will be adversely affected this year.

The president made this decision to place pressure on Governor Cuomo regarding the issuance of driver's licenses to undocumented immigrants.

As an American citizen and a registered Republican, I resent the idea of having my rights taken away by anyone. The Trusted Traveler Programs require rigorous documentation, photos, fingerprinting, and face-to-face interviews with U.S. and Canadian border agents. What do these programs have to do with undocumented immigrants? The answer is nothing.

Please contact Rep. Elise Stefanik and insist, as President Trump’s honorary NYS campaign manager, she petition the president to rescind these unconscionable restrictions forced on her constituents.

After numerous attempts to get any satisfaction from Rep. Stefanik’s office, it saddens me to have to write this letter to remind our own Republican member of Congress to represent our her district first and foremost.

James Kelly, Morristown

