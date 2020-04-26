Letter to the editor: Stefanik should start acting in our benefit

Where is Stefanik’s voice for our needs? It is a travesty that far too many of those we designate “essential workers,” though still working in this crisis, continue to economically struggle — underpaid and without health benefits or paid sick leave. Rather than endangering the health of all North County residents by ignoring the risks of too quickly “opening the economy,” Congresswoman Stefanik should champion issues critical to the real needs of our communities: education, clean air and water, transportation, housing, prison reform, and job development. She must act wisely and without delay as our representative and not use her position for self-interested political gain.