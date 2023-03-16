It’s nice to see that Elise Stefanik is sponsoring a bill to benefit dairy farmers. It would prevent local limitation on flavored milk in the federal school lunch program. For many kids, chocolate is a more tasty choice over white milk. So more kids would buy milk. But is she looking out for the welfare of children? It doesn’t seem like it. On average, 1% white milk has 2.5 grams of fat, 12 grams sugar, 130 mg sodium, 10 mg cholesterol and 110 calories. On average, 1% chocolate milk has 2.5 grams fat, 18 grams sugar, 140-240 mg sodium, 15 mg cholesterol and 140-150 calories. Whole milk has 8 grams fat. According to the CDC, between 2017-20, the obesity rate among children in the U.S. ages 2-19 reached 19.7%, or 14.7 million. This can lead to high blood pressure and cholesterol, Type 2 diabetes, joint problems and breathing issues such as asthma and sleep apnea. Our representatives should not sponsor legislation that will encourage poor choices and unhealthiness.