Letter to the editor: Stefanik should recant claims

Editor:

I am writing to express my disappointment over Congresswoman Stefanik’s press release of Jan. 5, 2022.

Ms. Stefanik accuses Pelosi and House Democrats of an “illegitimate partisan sham of a committee to shred constitutional precedent and punish their political opponents.” While partisanship plays a role in the committee, it does not alleviate the responsibility that Trump bears in his actions around the events of Jan. 6. What is “unprecedented and dangerous” are her actions to whitewash those actions.

Congresswoman Stefanik’s statement that she swore an oath to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution is hypocrisy as she knows that every challenge to the election has been legally rejected. What she and her colleagues are doing is in fact undermining the constitution for their purely partisan goals. She referenced the fact that there were objections on the floor by Democrats to the certification of previous Republican presidents. While this is true, it does not justify her in taking the same inappropriate actions. Two wrongs don’t make a right.

I am a member of the Republican Party and support many of their positions. I disagree with many of the positions advocated by President Biden and the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. But no matter how strongly one may disagree with other people’s political positions, it is necessary to follow the workings of the Constitution as the mechanism for resolving those differences.

That is why honesty about Donald Trump and his actions around Jan. 6, 2021 are essential. The best way to achieve our political goals is through open and honest discussion education, and debate and use of truth and facts; not fabricated political rhetoric and dishonesty.

I ask Congresswoman Stefanik to step up and do the right thing as a legislative leader, and recant the false narrative she has promoted.

Christopher Mack, Gansevoort

