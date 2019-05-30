Editor:
I could not agree more with Ken Tingley’s column in today's paper. I can only hope that Rep. Stefanik has her aides reading the daily Post-Star. I am sorry that Rep. Stefanik has so little "allegiance" to her constituents here in the North Country and seems unable to think independently but must follow the "pack" of her Republican colleagues in D.C.
Thanks for making your readers aware of these issues. It's the reason why independent journalism is so important to our community.
Phoebe Jackson, Fort Ann