Letter to the editor: Stefanik should object to evil

Editor:

In his recent address to Congress, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy reminded us, “I have a dream.” Putin and Putin’s puppet, Deadbeat Donald, reminded us, “I am your worst nightmare.”

Zelenskyy’s video showed us a few of the many, many needless horrors Putin has inflicted on Ukraine. How can Deadbeat Donald and Fox News and Tucker Carlson live with themselves? Dozens of children dead. Hundreds of civilians dead. Blown apart by Putin with the support of Deadbeat Donald and his ilk. How evil must one be to purposely target hospitals, schools and civilian homes?

Here in the North Country we have the sad misfortune to be represented (?) by Elise.

Anyone with the stomach for it can look at Elise’s weekly email diatribes. She does not hesitate to berate President Biden and other Democrats for mostly nonsensical reasons and to take credit for funding she tried to vote down. But taking Deadbeat Donald and his puppeteer Putin to task? Radio silence!

Why does Elise so strongly support Deadbeat Donald? Is she happy to see all of the dead children? Does the death and destruction even bother her? Why doesn’t she say anything? Does she also think Putin is “smart” or “savvy” or “genius?” How morally corrupt must one be to not even object to such evil?

Al Muench, Chestertown

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0