Editor:
I read Elise Stefanik's remarks about Trump not being a racist (Post-Star, July 31) with some dismay, because she identified the four targeted women as "the socialist squad," not the duly elected congressional representatives they are.
She went on to say: "We need to make sure we are conscious of the language we're using." This is the same person who gave Tedra Cobb an unflattering nickname and accused her of raising taxes 20 times, even though The Post-Star had investigated the charges and refuted them.
Why does a person with so much political money and support stoop so low?
Wallace Paprocki, Greenwich