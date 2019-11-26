Editor:
After watching Congresswomen Stefanik in the impeachment proceedings on Nov. 13, 2019, I was disappointed, but not surprised. Stefanik seems to have missed the entire point of the investigation. She spent most of her time attacking chairman Adam Schiff for not releasing the identity of the whistleblower. The identity of the whistleblower does not have any bearing on the investigation and should not cloud her judgment in any way. Why is it that Stefanik and Republicans are outraged that the whistleblower is not testifying, but they do not care that Trump is not?
Stefanik is a puppet for the Trump administration and her large corporate donors. Stefanik has taken over $50,000 from opioid manufactures and distributers. This is something that voters of the North Country should not accept. We have a growing opioid epidemic that has affected thousands of families in our area, and Stefanik accepting this money proves she has no regard for us or our needs.
Stefanik has no loyalty to her oath or our Constitution as she continues to protect the criminal that is our president. This evening I attempted to call Stefanik’s Washington office to voice my concerns and her voicemail box was full. This infuriated me. Stefanik, in theory, works for the voters of this district and by not answering our messages it only furthers the point that she should not be representing us.
Rebecca Holzer, Plattsburgh