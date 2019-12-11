Letter to the editor: Stefanik should listen to Twain

Editor:

Mark Twain said, “Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience.”

Somehow Congresswoman Stefanik avoided Mark Twain’s warning and managed to reveal Adam Schiff’s unfairness, lack of credible evidence and logic only a fool could try to spin as impeachable.

Elise was masterful in her questioning revealing the “Big Lie” that Schiff was trying to perpetrate on the American people. Thank God for Elise and her dedication to truth and the Constitution.

 

Don Ward, Greenwich

