Letter to the editor: Stefanik should focus on federal issues

Letter to the editor: Stefanik should focus on federal issues

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Since Elise Stefanik is our federal government representative, and not our state representative, she should spend more effort criticizing actions at the federal level that endanger New York lives and less time criticizing actions at the state level designed to save New York lives.

For example, she is silent when President Trump rolls back clean air restrictions to help the oil and coal industries, when doing so will cause the air over the entire state to become more polluted. However, she is quick to criticize Governor Cuomo for deciding there may be a greater need for ventilators downstate than upstate because of the significant discrepancy in number of hospitalized patients in each location.

Is it because criticizing a Republican president would be more harmful to her political ambitions than criticizing a Democratic governor?

Chuck Cumming, Bolton Landing

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News