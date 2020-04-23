Letter to the editor: Stefanik should focus on federal issues

Since Elise Stefanik is our federal government representative, and not our state representative, she should spend more effort criticizing actions at the federal level that endanger New York lives and less time criticizing actions at the state level designed to save New York lives.

For example, she is silent when President Trump rolls back clean air restrictions to help the oil and coal industries, when doing so will cause the air over the entire state to become more polluted. However, she is quick to criticize Governor Cuomo for deciding there may be a greater need for ventilators downstate than upstate because of the significant discrepancy in number of hospitalized patients in each location.