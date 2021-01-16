Letter to the editor: Stefanik should emulate hero cop

Editor:

On Jan. 6, a Black Iraq war veteran faced a rioting mob of very angry white men. This Capitol police officer did not draw his weapon. Instead, he stood alone, risking his own life to lead the marauding crowd past an open Senate doorway toward a less occupied section of our Capitol.

Elise Stefanik grew up a woman of white privilege and Ivy League education. In his first year as president, Trump took notice of Elise as the youngest House member. Since that affirmation, Rep. Stefanik has carried his water, coddled his evil and curried his favor.

As a dad, I’d feel humiliated if either of my daughters pledged to such a man their “teen-appropriate” infatuation. Even after this historic riot in our Capitol, Stefanik continues to push election falsehoods that add fuel to white supremacist evil. She’s a cog in a machine that is destroying our democracy.

I suspect that Eugene Goodman never experienced the benefits of white privilege or a Harvard education, but he did what was courageous and right. It’s a sad day for the 21st District that our representative can’t bring herself to do the same.

Rev. John A. Ekman, Greenfield Center

