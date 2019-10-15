Editor:
I contacted Elise Stefanik’s office to register my disdain for the aptly named North Country Deplorables group, and their call for gathering “warriors” to quell an invasion of socialists and commies at a public town hall is absolutely chilling. It’s reminiscent of the Brownshirts in pre-war Nazi Germany who supported their Fuehrer through violent intimidation. In the Kingsbury Fire Station Town Hall, they sought to violate our core constitutional principles of free assembly, speech, and the right to freely question our elected representative. Crowd packing, threatening reporters with mock assault weapons, and (let’s call it what it is) McCarthyesque catcalls against those they oppose as “commies and socialists” is what these goons do.
The poor Stefanik staffer I contacted was left sputtering by claiming only that this group was “unaffiliated” with her office. She refused to admit that her Director of Strategic Planning Mr. (Alex) DeGrasse had asked the group to “secure the seating” at the Town Hall so that only the right (wing) supporters would have a voice. That this was seemingly endorsed by Stefanik’s office and indeed encouraged is alarming. Stefanik’s shady response that her office encourages lots of groups to attend is disingenuous at best. Can’t she simply confirm or deny the incident? That’s what a principled politician would do.
You have free articles remaining.
It reveals a deep truth — her preference for dirty tricks rather than openness, straight answers, and accountability. That Stefanik has not publicly apologized to The Post-Star and condemned her deplorable supporters is appalling.
Will Stefanik ever be available to directly answer to The Post-Star or NCPR in an interview? Will she continue to hide from view unless surrounded by the right-wing extremists who apparently do her bidding? It’s hard to trust such a slippery politician who likes her velvet fist.
Mark MacWilliams, Canton