Stefanik should denounce tactics
Editor:
I contacted Elise Stefanik’s office to register my disdain for the aptly named North Country Deplorables group, and their call for gathering “warriors” to quell an invasion of socialists and commies at a public town hall is absolutely chilling. It’s reminiscent of the Brownshirts in pre-war Nazi Germany who supported their Fuehrer through violent intimidation. In the Kingsbury Fire Station Town Hall, they sought to violate our core constitutional principles of free assembly, speech, and the right to freely question our elected representative. Crowd packing, threatening reporters with mock assault weapons, and (let’s call it what it is) McCarthyesque catcalls against those they oppose as “commies and socialists” is what these goons do.
The poor Stefanik staffer I contacted was left sputtering by claiming only that this group was “unaffiliated” with her office. She refused to admit that her Director of Strategic Planning Mr. (Alex) DeGrasse had asked the group to “secure the seating” at the Town Hall so that only the right (wing) supporters would have a voice. That this was seemingly endorsed by Stefanik’s office and indeed encouraged is alarming. Stefanik’s shady response that her office encourages lots of groups to attend is disingenuous at best. Can’t she simply confirm or deny the incident? That’s what a principled politician would do.
It reveals a deep truth — her preference for dirty tricks rather than openness, straight answers, and accountability. That Stefanik has not publicly apologized to The Post-Star and condemned her deplorable supporters is appalling.
Will Stefanik ever be available to directly answer to The Post-Star or NCPR in an interview? Will she continue to hide from view unless surrounded by the right-wing extremists who apparently do her bidding? It’s hard to trust such a slippery politician who likes her velvet fist.
Mark MacWilliams, Canton
Madigan should to be reelected
Editor:
You have free articles remaining.
I’m a lifelong Republican who will vote to re-elect Saratoga Springs Commissioner of Finance Michele Madigan. She’s been doing a great job keeping our taxes flat for eight years. Her opponent has no financial experience, which should frighten us all.
Lucky for me, I can vote to re-elect Madigan on the Independence line.
Mike O’Brien, Saratoga Springs
Trump an affront
Editor:
I have been a registered Republican for 30 plus years. I am a student of U.S. history and an advocate for staunch Republican principles — responsible fiscal policy, reasonable regulation to a largely capitalist economy, supporter of personal freedom and the supremacy of the rule of law.
The behavior of Donald Trump, since his inauguration, is an affront to the very foundation of Republican principles. Historically, the respect for the rule of law and pursuit of the truth is the only constant that has separated the United States of America from the Third World variants that claim the same principles; this is the very foundation of U.S. supremacy over the last 250 years. Based on his record during his term, Donald Trump is not interested in the advancement of the U.S. and the rule of law, whereas his only objective seems to be the advancement of his own personal gain, or preservation. Ironically, his gangster-style tactics seem to have paralyzed the GOP where in another context (i.e. a Democratic president), it would embolden them.
Ms. Stefanik, if you are truly a Republican and hold utmost respect for the rule of law and Republican principles, you would expend all of your energy to pursue the truth, and not object to the established legitimate congressional authority of the impeachment inquiry. On many levels, it is clear that Donald Trump has violated his oath of office and should step down, or be legally removed.
Roger Ahrens, Moreau
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.