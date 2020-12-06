Letter to the editor: Stefanik should come and talk to people

Editor:

Great editorial in the viewpoints section of the paper this morning (Dec. 3)! Unfortunately it was about Elise Stefanik. She has been going after Gov. Cuomo for a while now and seems to have a lot of bad things to say about him on social media and the propaganda station of Fox News. I think in trying to make him look bad, she's making herself look worse!

In one of her campaign ads, she stated that she would work with anyone to help the people of upstate New York. So is verbally attacking the governor of the state you represent "working" with him? Maybe you should clear the air with Gov. Cuomo and tell him directly to his face what your problems are with him. You certainly have no problem complaining elsewhere. I think the people of New York made a huge mistake re-electing you. You are a divider, not a uniter!

So here's a challenge for all of you Stefanik supporters. You managed to get Elise to come to Glens Falls and stand on a street corner to flaunt how wonderful she is. Now let's see if you can get her to come back for a town hall meeting, so we can talk to her about problems that are affecting us. We need pandemic relief, now! Let's see if she will help us get it! Time to put up or shut up!

June Woodard, Queensbury

