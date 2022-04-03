Letter to the editor: Stefanik should be replaced too

Editor:

A recent letter to the editor spoke of holding former Governor Cuomo accountable and how proud he is of Elise Stefanik keeping up the pressure. I can't help but notice that as the noose tightens around Trump, Stefanik ramps up her campaign against Cuomo.

As of January of this year, she continues to support Trump, validate his conspiracy theories and cast doubt over America's electoral process. Fact-checkers have found that her statements about voting and elections have proved to be misleading or untrue. She has even supported the false conspiracy theories against Dominion Voting Systems! Maybe they will file a lawsuit against her too. Now that would be justice! She would fit right in with the other nut cases being sued.

Cuomo isn't innocent, but New York has a great attorney general who is more than capable of handling these situations. Stefanik, however, is not. She has joined the ranks of the corrupt.

She supports a disgraced, twice impeached, loser of an ex-president who will end up kicking her to the curb when she is no longer any use to him. I think Stefanik should be investigated. She continues to repeat the lie that the election was stolen on right-wing fake news sites. She doesn't speak to legitimate news agencies because she knows they won't support her lies.

Cuomo was replaced, it's time the disgraceful Stefanik is too! This state and country has the right to have a representative in Congress that supports us, not one who puts one man and convicted criminals first! Using the words of the letter writer, "there is no excuse for not bringing 'her' to justice." Time to clean out your own backyard Elise before you even start on someone else's!

June Woodard, Queensbury

