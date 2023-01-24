Letter to the editor: Stefanik should be listening to all of us

This country was founded on noble traditions, even as it has failed to live up to those traditions at times. Such failure has been costly. Slavery, hate directed at immigrants, anti-semitism, denial of equality to women, people of color, native peoples, and labeling those with whom we disagree “communists” or “Far Left.” Such hate is not founded on fact, but rather on political manipulation to benefit some in power.

Ms. Stefanik, you are wandering into dangerous and ugly territory when you label and blame the “Far Left” for anything that challenges your political agenda. You would be better off if you fulfilled the duty of your office — to represent all of us, to listen to and learn from all of us. Derisive name-calling and dividing people are an ugly legacy for you to leave. Open your eyes and listen to us, see us, learn from us — all of us. Just like you, we are “Americans,” your constituents, equal before the law, deserving of fair and equal representation. Sowing hate may make you feel powerful, but abusive name-calling and pedaling falsehoods only diminishes you.