Letter to the editor: Stefanik should be ashamed of GOP

On one side are people doing work that heals, nourishes life. In government, we see legislation helping communities: the American Rescue Plan (funding schools, firemen, police, businesses … ); Infrastructure Bill (bridges, septic and water, broadband … ); CHIP (subsidizing manufacturing of semi-conductors, good jobs here); PACK (medical treatment for veterans suffering from toxic burn pits); the Inflation Reduction Bill (lowering prescription drug costs, extending health care subsidies, reducing carbon emissions through consumer and manufacturing incentives and tax credit for clean energy). A 15% minimum tax on corporations earning more than one billion in annual profits. And continual attempts to pass child tax credit, subsidized child care, free preschool, family leave, affordable housing. Empathy, care, assistance for those suffering environmental devastation (Kentucky) and mass shootings (Uvalde, Highland).

On the other side: the “signature” Republican tax bill (2017) slashing corporate taxes, adding 2 trillion to our deficit. Trump removing regulations protecting air and water, withdrawing from international climate agreements, from NATO allies. A vendetta against women and their reproductive rights; allegiance to the NRA; voter suppression legislation; ridiculous conspiracy theories. Programs undercutting public schools, Social Security, Medicare. Trump endlessly repeating the lie that the election was stolen, endorsing only those swearing allegiance to him, threatening dissenters, rousing violence and hatred at the Capitol, against the FBI, election workers, legislators, anyone speaking truth. Endangering democracy, praising autocrats.

The Republican Lincoln Brigade chronicles the end of the GOP: ”What remains shares the name and branding of the traditional Republican Party, but is in fact an authoritarian nationalist cult dedicated only to Donald Trump.” Luce, in the conservative Financial Times, writes: "I’ve covered extremism and violent ideologies around the world. Have never come across a political force more nihilistic, dangerous and contemptible than today’s Republicans."

The question for all of us: What side are we on? Stefanik, a “proud MAGA,” should be ashamed.

Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann