Letter to the editor: Stefanik should back our soldiers

Editor:

In local Back the Blue rallies, Elise Stefanik claimed that she is the only local candidate for Congress who supports police. Then she claimed that Tedra Cobb supports defunding our police! Does a lie become a truth if you say it often and loudly? Cobb repeatedly said in June “first and foremost, I do not support defunding the police.”

A Watertown Times reporter confirmed Tedra’s position Aug. 6. And on that false claim by Stefanik, the Adirondack Daily Enterprise could not get Stefanik to even reply. Tedra has spent years as a volunteer firefighter — why would she want to defund another community protection? Honesty should matter.

On July 2, White House National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said on “Fox and Friends,” that he had confirmation of reports suggesting that Russia has been offering bounties to the Taliban for killing U.S. soldiers. Some of these soldiers are based at Fort Drum. With Stefanik on the House Intelligence Committee, why hasn’t she called for investigation of this report? We haven’t heard a peep out of her on this.