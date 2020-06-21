Letter to the editor: Stefanik shelves moral compass

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

I am compelled to write regarding the limitless support Elise Stefanik has provided Mr. Trump. I have written twice asking her to explain how she can continue to support a man who clearly lacks even the most basic leadership skills, can't string more than two words together to form a coherent sentence, has no regard for facts and is a documented, perpetual spreader of misinformation among so many other things. I explained that my question was not rhetorical. I needed to hear how supporting Trump's dangerous dysfunction has benefited the 21st Congressional District. Not surprisingly, both letters went unanswered. My conclusion is that Ms. Stefanik is unable to provide an answer other than it is politically advantageous for her to grovel at the feet of Mr. Trump.

As she grovels to advance her career, her constituents continue to pay exorbitant property taxes, businesses shuttered well before the pandemic continue to be closed, farmers continue to struggle and wages remain stagnant. Ms. Stefanik has clearly shelved her moral compass for political gain without regard for the well-being and integrity of her district and this nation as a whole. She has used her constituents and the bucolic landscape of the 21st District as a mere prop not unlike the Bible Mr. Trump held up so awkwardly during his photo opportunity once he emerged from his bunker.