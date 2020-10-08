 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Stefanik sells out for power, prestige

Editor:

Representative Stefanik does not condemn President Trump's dissing of American soldiers, she does not condemn his silence on Vladimir Putin's targeting of American soldiers in Afghanistan, she does not condemn his waffling on accepting the November election results, she does not condemn his refusal to disassociate from white supremacists in the recent debate.

Where do her principles lie, where does her patriotism stand, and how deep is her adherence to democratic values? She has sold herself and the 21st Congressional District out for the short-term gain of Washington, D.C. power and prestige.

David Thomas-Train, Keene Valley

