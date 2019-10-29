Editor:
In the Academy Award winning film, “A Man For All Seasons,” Thomas Cromwell is trying to prove that Thomas More’s silence on Henry VIII’s divorce and remarriage was meant to show his opposition.
“Not so, Master Secretary,” More replies, “the maxim of the law is ‘Qui tacit consentire”— the maxim of the law is ‘Silence gives consent. If you construe anything from my silence, it is that I consented to the marriage not opposed it.”
I am wondering about Rep. Elise Stefanik. I get her newsletter but I have had trouble finding where she has spoken out on several issues.
- There was an inspector general’s report that detained migrant children were deprived of some basic toilet articles like soap and tooth paste.
- Donald Trump took military construction funds that would be used to benefit military families. How much was taken from Fort Drum in our district?
- Ms. Stefanik is duly exorcised over Hunter Biden and Ukraine. Hunter appears to have profited from his relationship to his father when he was vice president. I don’t recall her being similarly outraged with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump making hundreds of thousands of dollars while they worked in the White House while not taking payment for their services.
- While Donald is not taking a presidential salary he is making money at his properties every time he goes to Mar-a-Lago or Bedminster or Trump International Hotel or his properties in Ireland and Scotland. We know Pence was directed to his property in Ireland and military personnel stayed over at his Scottish resort.
Help me out here. I don’t recall seeing Ms. Stefanik speaking out on these things. Did I miss something? Or is Ms. Stefanik okay with these things?
Mike Farenell, Glens Falls