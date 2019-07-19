Editor:
Who is Pinocchio’s secret sister? Cinderella? Too kind. Sleeping Beauty? Too compassionate. Tinker Bell? No, she has a conscience.
Who do you think is “just right”? Why, it’s Congresswoman Elise Stefanik! But, instead of Pinocchio's wooden nose that lengthens with each falsehood, his secret sister's hypocritical smile grows broader with every lie.
Now that Stefanik has joined the “Roosevelt Environmental Caucus," she promises to “think boldly and foster the next wave of solutions to protect and improve our environment.” However, her solutions are always “market-oriented”: her sly code for selling our air, water and natural resources to the highest bidder. Stefanik pimps the Pebble Gold Mine near Bristol Bay, Alaska, site of the world’s largest remaining salmon fishery, as well as uranium mining in our iconic Grand Canyon. She blesses the removal of Appalachian mountaintops along with the hamlets, homes, health, water sources, and family cemeteries of displaced residents. The coal that is stripped from these mountains is burned in dirty, deregulated power plants whose emissions drift across our Northeast skies, raining acid on our forests and lakes.
Would she dare rape our Adirondacks? The Adirondack Park is protected from Stefanik and her greedy friends. But she would still love to frack the rest of our beautiful state. What does she care? Her permanent home is D.C. She claims to want to advance “our capabilities to ensure wise stewardship of our natural resources," but notice the disjunct between her bland words and her heinous priorities.
Fast-forward: watch in horror as Stefanik's smile grows to grotesquely monumental proportions as her lies wreak havoc with the natural world. Even Pinocchio is frightened. He has run away. He is afraid his secret sister will sell him to Finch Pruyn for pulpwood.
Catherine Fay Roberts, Schuylerville