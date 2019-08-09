{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Corporate special interests appear to be a higher priority than the interests of constituents of Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. Amgen is a pharmaceutical company which donated $11,500 to our congresswoman's campaign. The problem with this donation is that before Stefanik accepted their money, Amgen settled a lawsuit that alleged that they made illegal kickbacks to exploit seniors and cancer patients. The company paid a nearly $25 million fine to resolve the matter with the U.S. Department of Justice. It is indeed deplorable for Elise Stefanik to accept such money from a company which took advantage of cancer and Medicare patients. I implore Congresswoman Stefanik to immediately return all monies she received from Amgen. It's high time to expose the ties of Stefanik to corporate interests outside our district.

Carolyn Cyr, Warrensburg

