Letter to the editor: Stefanik's health care record is alarming

In considering Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s record, I am stuck by the extraordinary gulf between her promises and her results. Recently, the House considered H.R.3, the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Bill. This bill would allow the government to negotiate the costs of prescription drugs covered by Medicare and Medicaid, thereby counteracting the outrageous price gouging we have seen from pharmaceutical companies. Stefanik has often promised that lowering prescription drug costs is one of her foremost priorities. One would think that she would jump at the chance to sign onto a bill that would do just that. Unfortunately, Stefanik was a “no” vote on this important bill, which ultimately passed the House with bipartisan support. Why would Stefanik fail to sign on? Could her indifference be attributable to the $40,000+ she received from the “health” industry this cycle (she has welcomed funding from opioid manufacturer Amgen and JUUL Labs)? Or the $85,000+ she received from lobbyists?