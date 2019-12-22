Letter to the editor: Stefanik's health care record is alarming

Editor:
In considering Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s record, I am stuck by the extraordinary gulf between her promises and her results. Recently, the House considered H.R.3, the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Bill. This bill would allow the government to negotiate the costs of prescription drugs covered by Medicare and Medicaid, thereby counteracting the outrageous price gouging we have seen from pharmaceutical companies. Stefanik has often promised that lowering prescription drug costs is one of her foremost priorities. One would think that she would jump at the chance to sign onto a bill that would do just that. Unfortunately, Stefanik was a “no” vote on this important bill, which ultimately passed the House with bipartisan support. Why would Stefanik fail to sign on? Could her indifference be attributable to the $40,000+ she received from the “health” industry this cycle (she has welcomed funding from opioid manufacturer Amgen and JUUL Labs)? Or the $85,000+ she received from lobbyists?
Stefanik’s failure to live up to her promises recalls an earlier betrayal. When the American Health Care Act was being debated, she promised her constituents that she would not vote for any plan that allowed for the loosening of protections for pre-existing conditions or artificially capped and block-granted Medicaid. Yet, Stefanik voted “yes” to the AHCA, which did both. Confronted recently regarding her vote, Stefanik claimed that she didn’t break her promise because the AHCA would have gone into effect in two years, instead of immediately. How the bill’s timeline absolves her broken promise is a mystery.
Stefanik’s corporate PAC funding stream clearly compromises her ability to faithfully legislate in her constituents’ best interests. Tedra Cobb, on the other hand, has sworn not to take corporate PAC money. Sounds like someone who can be relied upon to do the right thing.
Benjamin Landry, Plattsburgh