Editor:
It was a tough habit to break.
After his 1940 Disney biopic, Pinocchio's nicotine addiction still lingered after that enormous sickening puff in the pool hall.
He thought that JUUL had cured him of unhealthful smoke, but now its vapor is killing! JUUL has been caught selling a million contaminated pods. JUUL executives laugh that their foolish customers are too drunk or stoned to notice.
Pinocchio is incensed. His secret sister Elise Stefanik has greedily accepted money from this duplicitous corporation.
What does Elise do with this booty, he wonders?
Cinderella knows. She is fuming, too!
"Elise is paying a smirking misogynist slime-ball to stalk Tedra Cobb!," she tells Pinocchio. "I've seen the creep's Twitter feed. He's very pleased with himself. He never removes his sunshades. Is the law after him? What is he hiding? No woman feels safe with a guy like that following her."
"Dirty dough for dirty deeds," says Pinocchio. "Business as usual for Elise. She surrounds herself with goons to protect her from contact with constituents and to do her dirty work. She contracts out the nastiness. But she's the Svengali directing the strategy."
Cinderella adds, "Elise has paid her 'man in reflective shades' over $60,000 for 'communications'. 'Harassment' is more like it. Does she never stop lying? She thinks that 'free speech' gives her the right! A narcissist politician once told me 'it's only a lie if you're caught.' Well, when Elise gets caught, she claims her accuser is partisan, and besides, it's her First Amendment right to lie!"
Pinocchio sighs. "I long for a decent woman to be our representative, a person with North Country values. I long for Tedra Cobb, a real human being. Tedra Cobb believes that speaking the truth is more important than promoting the right to lie."
Catherine Fay Roberts, Schuylerville