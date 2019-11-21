Editor:
I am embarrassed by the conduct of my congresswoman during the Congressional hearings this week. Elise Stefanik jumped into the proceedings at the very beginning to complain about Chairman Schiff's "refusal to allow" those testifying to answer questions during the closed-door depositions. On the first day, Schiff calmly explained that it was true that he would not allow answers to questions aimed at identifying the whistleblower and would do so again to protect that person. On the second day, Stefanik attempted the same interruption and accusation. This time, Schiff would not let her repeat her theatrics.
During their first exchange, Schiff said two things that alarmed me about how Stefanik is doing her job in Washington. Schiff asserted that Stefanik had been present at some, but not all, of the closed-door depositions. Why would she skip some of the most important meetings of the Intelligence Committee to which she is assigned? Schiff also mentioned that he was dismayed that someone who formerly supported protecting the whistleblower would now speak otherwise. This raises concerns that Stefanik presents one face when the cameras are on and another face when they are off. Her public face in these hearings is as a loyal Trumpian and Republican. The other we have no way of knowing.
You have free articles remaining.
Whistleblowers are ensured protection from retaliation after disclosing suspicion of wrongdoing at their workplace. This was first encoded into law for government workers by the Civil Service Reform Act of 1978. It was expanded to all workers in the private sector by the Whistleblower Act of 1989. Police are allowed to follow "anonymous" tips in criminal investigations. Because Trump publicly called the whistleblower a "traitor" followed by an implication of retaliation, the safety of this person is now in question. Will Stefanik honor the law or honor Trump?
Sharon Sassaman, Saratoga Springs