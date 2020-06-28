Letter to the editor: Stefanik’s actions were irresponsible

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R, NY-21) attended a Trump rally on Saturday, June 20. This was the first rally since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. This rally was scheduled over the protests of local health officials, as COVID-19 cases were continuing to spike in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Bruce Dart, Ph.D., director of the Tulsa Health Department, said the potential for “Super Spread” exists when thousands of people gather in an enclosed area. The BOK Center, a venue which holds approximately 19,000, that Tulsa officials claim 6,200 attended, was the location of several elected officials, including our own Elise Stefanik. Congressman Stefanik, along with several other Republican lawmakers, apparently do not see the value in listening to doctors and the CDC guidelines. Ms. Stefanik’s posture, appears to be one of do as I say, not as I do. Knowing that more than 120,000 American’s have died and 40 million are out of work, she traveled to Tulsa, didn’t appropriately social distance and will be traveling back to New York state.