Letter to the editor: Stefanik’s actions were irresponsible

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R, NY-21) attended a Trump rally on Saturday, June 20. This was the first rally since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. This rally was scheduled over the protests of local health officials, as COVID-19 cases were continuing to spike in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Bruce Dart, Ph.D., director of the Tulsa Health Department, said the potential for “Super Spread” exists when thousands of people gather in an enclosed area. The BOK Center, a venue which holds approximately 19,000, that Tulsa officials claim 6,200 attended, was the location of several elected officials, including our own Elise Stefanik. Congressman Stefanik, along with several other Republican lawmakers, apparently do not see the value in listening to doctors and the CDC guidelines. Ms. Stefanik’s posture, appears to be one of do as I say, not as I do. Knowing that more than 120,000 American’s have died and 40 million are out of work, she traveled to Tulsa, didn’t appropriately social distance and will be traveling back to New York state.
Just prior to the rally, Trump’s campaign revealed that six staff members, who were helping set up the event, had tested positive for coronavirus. What did Trump, Stefanik and others do, they forged ahead and held the rally. It remains the guidance of the CDC, that residents of other states, who were recently in highly affected areas, Tulsa, Oklahoma, in this case, should consider self-quarantining for 14 days.
My question to the congresswoman, Elise will you be following CDC guidelines and quarantine for 14 days? Do you see the value in not potentially infecting your staff? Do you see the value in not potentially infecting the voters and constituents of NY-21? Congresswoman Stefanik’s actions were selfish and irresponsible. We deserve better in NY-21.
Brent McDevitt, Queensbury
